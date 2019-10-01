Iran: Japan offers credit line for oil purchase

Iran's Foreign Ministry said that the Japanese government has proposed a line of credit based on the volume of Japan’s purchase of Iranian oil.

At a news conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Japan's proposal is an attempt to ease tensions between Iran and other countries. He did not provide further details of the proposal.

Mousavi said Japan's proposal is similar to one made by French President Emmanuel Macron, and would help break the current deadlock.

Last month, France disclosed that it has proposed a $15-billion credit line for Iran that would be guaranteed by its oil revenues.

According to NHK, the Japanese Embassy in Tehran says it is aware of the Iranian spokesperson's comment, but officials say they cannot comment on details of diplomatic exchanges.