Official: Government’s daily income has risen through oil sales to domestic petchem firms

Iran government’s daily income, earned through selling crude oil to domestic petrochemical complexes, has increased by $166.66 million since March 2019.

This was announced by the secretary general of the Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Union, Saeid Rafiei-Far, in a press conference on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

He added the government’s cash income comes from selling 2.1 million barrels of oil per day to the domestic petrochemical companies.

The official noted that in the year to March 2019, the oil was sold to petrochemical units at a lower price, adding, however, that since March 21 it has been delivered at higher prices.

Rafiei-Far put at $105.95 million the government’s daily income through selling crude to Iranian petrochemical complexes in the year to March 2019, adding the figure currently stands at $277.61 million.