Intl. community must confront US unilateralism, hostile approach: Rouhani

Iran’s policy built on ‘maintaining stability in Persian Gulf’

Rouhani invites all impacted nations to join Coalition of Hope

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday urged the international community, particularly member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), to come together against the United States’ unilateralism and hostile approach.

“The international community must confront America’s hostile and unilateralist approach by taking a definitive decision and effective actions,” Rouhani told an EEU meeting in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

He called for fostering of “multilateral and regional economic cooperation” in order to confront US unilateralism.

“Iran supports collective and regional cooperation in the form of economic, trade and political unions such as the Eurasian Economic Union, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) as the most important instruments in the regional economic-political convergence” Rouhani said.

He also said Iran has been subject to “tough and inhumane sanctions” by the US due to its resistance against America’s unilateralism.

Rouhani warned against Washington’s hostile acts and its “economic terrorism.”

“The US’ coercive measures and the use of the dollar as a weapon will lead to economic terrorism and target the lives of ordinary people,” the president said.

Rouhani urged the remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to shore up their efforts and help save the landmark agreement following the US withdrawal in May 2018.

“The Islamic Republic expects the signatories of the nuclear deal to implement it,” he said adding that other countries also need to support the accord for the sake of maintaining and enhancing regional and international cooperation and security.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran after leaving the nuclear deal signed between Iran and six world powers.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the destructive actions of the United States, we are witnessing a lot of problems in the economic ties among the countries today, growing poverty, insecurity, migration and slowing economic growth in the world, and the continuation of this tense environment will have irreparable damages," the Iranian president noted.

Regional peace

Rouhani also highlighted Iran’s policy of “maintaining peace and stability” in the Persian Gulf.

“The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to maintain peace and stability in the region, including the Persian Gulf, and to secure the freedom and security of shipping, especially in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Rouhani pointed to the recent incidents in the region, saying those events have put regional security at serious risk.

“Security and peace in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz are provided by the participation of the countries in the region and, as I stated at the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, I invite all countries affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Coalition of Hope namely the Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” he said.

Rouhani the “Coalition for Hope” aims to “promote peace, stability, progress and prosperity for all residents of the Strait of Hormuz, and the mutual understanding and peaceful and amicable relations between them. The initiative encompasses various areas of cooperation, such as public energy security, freedom of shipping and free movement of oil and other resources to countries in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond.”

The Iranian president emphasized that the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to diversify economic relations and to rely on the principles of a resistant economy and to engage in more active regional and international cooperation.

He added that the signing of the Trade Agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the EAEU expresses Iran's comprehensive and constructive vision, along with a political will to help develop multilateral and regional economic-trade relations. “Implementing the agreement is seen as a step towards strengthening multilateral business structures.”

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international organization regional economic integration. It has international legal personality and is established by the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.

The EAEU provides for free movement of goods, services, capital and labor, pursues coordinated, harmonized and single policy in the sectors determined by the treaty and international agreements within the union.

Meeting with Putin

After the EAEU meeting, Rouhani held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Rouhani said Russia can play an important role in the implementation of the nuclear deal.

He said “lasting security and peace in the Persian Gulf, Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz can only be achieved with the participation of the countries in the region.”

Putin reiterated his support for the nuclear deal and said that Moscow is making every effort to encourage all parties to the agreement to fulfill their obligations.

IRNA and Reuters contributed to this story.