Framework prepared in NY for P5+1 talks: Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani referred to a last week meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and remaining signatories to the nuclear deal in New York, saying that preparations were made for the P5+1 talks during the meeting.

President Rouhani noted that the framework for holding the meeting in such a format was agreed upon by seven countries, but did not name them.

"In my opinion, an important step has been taken and the move can be continued in another form," Rouhani said on Monday before leaving for Armenia to attend a Eurasian Economic Union summit.

He added that it was very important for Iran to be able to put the nuclear issue in its legal and international context and encouraged other parties to return to their commitments.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the deal, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

However, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the international nuclear deal in May last year and stepped up sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Since May, Iran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions, which were imposed last year when Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal.

The European signatories to the JCPOA have so far failed to uphold their commitments. They have expressed vocal support for the deal, but failed to provide meaningful economic incentives as required under the nuclear agreement.