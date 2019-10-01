IRGC disproved invincibility of US military: Senior Iranian general

Soleimani, who commands the IRGC’s Quds Forces, said Tuesday that “the IRGC smashed the grandeur of the world’s largest and most equipped army, which is that of America.”

He added that the elite force succeeded in exposing the hollow nature of the US military for the world to see, Presstv Reported.

The senior military official further highlighted the developments unfolding in the region as well as the strategic and “miraculous” impact that the anti-Israel resistance front could leave on future equations there, adding, “The road has been paved for the victory over enemies.”

Soleimani, however, cautioned that “we should keep acting with wisdom, just like in the past 20 years, during which we have crippled and defeated the enemy using a variety of strategies and methods.”

Tensions have been running high in the Middle East since May, when the US began stepping its military presence in the Middle East a year after leaving a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran.

In June, the US sent an advanced drone into Iranian airspace on a spying mission. The IRGC was quick to shoot the intruding Global Hawk surveillance drone down after several warnings.

On the same day that the drone was shot down, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to call off a retaliatory strike on targets in Iran, citing casualties. He also said later in the day he was ready to talk with Iranian officials.

Tehran, however, rejected Trump’s pretext, with Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri saying Trump called off the strike not for the stated purpose of preventing casualties but because the US army convinced him he could not actually attack Iran due to its serious repercussions.