Trump–Ukraine controversy shameful chapters in US history: Analyst

Democratic lawmakers are deceiving the US public with their repeated lies and allegations against Trump, Stephen Lendman told Press TV in a phone interview on Monday.

“It’s a mass deception” and it is “helping Trump, not hurting him,” Lendman said, Presstv Reported.

“There’s no chance that Ukrainegate is going anywhere to hurt Trump; there’s a good chance it will end up helping his campaign,” he added.

Trump’s impeachment inquiry has become the focus of the American public following a whistleblower complaint about a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The US House of Representatives initiated an impeachment inquiry of Trump last week after a whistleblower report raised concerns that Trump tried to leverage nearly $400 million in US aid in exchange for a political favor from Zelenskiy involving an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden, the leading Democratic presidential contender.

On Monday, Trump warned that the Democrat-driven impeachment proceedings and any move to oust him from office amount to “treason” and would spark a civil war in the US, prompting outrage from a Republican congressman.

“I’m certainly not a Trump supporter; I’m a severe critic of his policies; I’ve written many times about him, but I’m also a critic of dirty stuff that’s going on right now,” Lendman said.

The Trump-related Russia and Ukraine inquiries “are two of the most deplorable and shameful chapters in US history,” he said.

Nearly half of Americans believe US President Donald Trump should be impeached, a figure that increased by 8 percentage points during the past week as more people learned about the Ukraine allegations.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted September 26-30, found that 45 percent of adults believe Trump "should be impeached," compared with 37 percent in a similar poll taken last week.