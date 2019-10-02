No evidence of Iran involvement in Saudi attacks: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that there was no evidence that Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil infrastructure last month and that the United States had not presented any proof of Tehran’s role.

“We condemn these (attacks) but we are against shifting the blame to Iran because there is no proof of that,” Putin said, adding that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had personally told him Tehran had nothing to do with the strike.

Last month’s attack reduced Saudi Arabia’s oil output by half, causing a spike in prices, but Riyadh has been able to restore production.

Russia maintains close ties with both Iran and Saudi Arabia, and Putin on Wednesday credited the Moscow-Riyadh cooperation with stabilizing global energy prices.

On the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) meeting in Armenian capital city of Yerevan on Tuesday, Rouhani held talks with his Russian counterpart.

The two sides discussed the initiative for ensuring security in the Persian Gulf.

Rouhani said that “lasting security and peace in the Persian Gulf, Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz can only be achieved with the participation of the countries in the region.”

Putin reiterated his support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said that Moscow is making every effort to encourage all parties to the agreement to fulfill their obligations.

Rouhani said Russia can play an important role in the implementation of the deal.

Ever since quitting the nuclear deal in May 2018, US President Donald Trump has been running what he refers to as a “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions against Iran, reinstating sanctions lifted under the deal and also imposing several rounds of new ones.

Washington says it seeks to pressure Iran into negotiating a new deal that addresses its ballistic missile program and regional influence. While condemning the US sanctions, Iran says such “economic terrorism” against the Islamic Republic will only make future negotiations with Tehran impossible.