Putin says global confidence in dollar is falling

Washington's use of the dollar as a political tool is backfiring as more and more countries are reducing their holdings of the greenback and switching to other currencies in trade contracts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Russia has halved the US currency share from its international reserves in one year, opting instead to increase gold, yuan and euro holdings, recent data from the country’s central bank shows.

The greenback share fell from 43.7 percent to 23.6 percent in 12 months from March 2018, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in its report released on Tuesday. The document was published with six month delay due to “high price sensitivity to the actions of major market participants,” including the CBR itself, the regulator explained.

Chinese currency saw the biggest boost in Russian foreign reserves with yuan holdings surging from 5 percent to 14.2 percent.

The euro accounted for 30.3 percent of Russia’s international holdings at the end of March, rising by 8.1 percent year-on-year.

Ditching the dollar and the diversification of national reserves comes as Russia attempts to cut its economy’s reliance on the US currency amid Washington’s sanctions.

In January, Russia and China decided to ditch the US dollar and switch to local currencies in international trade.

Russia, China and a number of other countries are aiming to cut their dependence on the US dollar, as Washington uses access to the dollar payment system as a weapon to punish nations and individuals for breaking US laws, even outside the United States.

In November, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Moscow and Beijing were finalizing a memorandum to settle more bilateral trade in the ruble and yuan.

Iran and Russia also ditched the dollar in bilateral trade and are now carrying out all their transactions in national currencies.

“Now all of our financial transactions with Russia are through the national currency of the two countries. About 30% to 50% of the trade with Turkey is also done with the national currency and the rest with the euro,” Iran’s Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said last month.

“This trend is gradually removing the dollar from the trading cycle, with many countries now willing to trade in their national currency so that the US does not oversee their trade,” Hemmati added.

Reuters, Press TV and RT contributed to this story.