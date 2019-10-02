Iran cultural products go on display in Baku

Iran’s art and culture products went on display at the one-day Baku Cultural Exhibition which was held in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

The exhibition was hosted in the presence of the Cultural Counselor of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan Asghar Farsi, the ambassadors and parliament members of other countries, and members of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, Mehr News Agency reported.

During the event, Farsi mentioned the historical, cultural and religious commonalities of Iran and Azerbaijan, adding that these commonalities are the symbols of brotherhood between the two countries.

Referring to the activities of the cultural consultation of the Embassy of Iran in Baku, including translation and publication of valuable works of Persian poets, he said that Iran welcomes any cooperation in cultural, art and literary fields to strengthen the relation between the two countries.

A number of countries including Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan participated in the exhibition.

Iranian cultural and art products, such as the well-known Persian literature and handicrafts, as well as music videos from the tourist areas, historical and religious sites of Iran went on display at the exhibition with the aim of introducing Iranian culture and ancient civilization to other participants.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, there was also a festival and competition of local cuisine.