Shariati’s ‘The Descent in the Desert’ unveiled in Arabic

The Arabic version of ‘The Descent in the Desert’, written by Ali Shariati, has been unveiled in Beirut.

Yasser Al-Faqih and Maryam Mirzadeh translated the book from Persian to Arabic.

The Darol-amir Publications, which has been translating and publishing Shariati’s books for three decades, organized the ceremony, IRNA wrote.

Religious figures, Lebanese parliament members, diplomats, journalists, and Hezbollah members were present in the unveiling ceremony.

Ahmad Nazzal, the advisor of Lebanese Minister of Culture Mohamed Daoud, talked about Shariati’s thoughts and attitude and the point that he was intellectually open to all religious and ideological horizon, IRNA wrote.

Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Lebanon Abbas Khamehyar said that Shariati established his thoughts on the concept of martyrdom.

Like martyrs Morteza Motahhari, Mohammad Hosseini-Beheshti, and Mahmoud Taleqani, Shariati played a significant role in developing the generation which later became the leading supporters of 1979 Islamic Revolution, Khamehyar said.

The book has been translated into Arabic in 864 pages and includes an appendix of Shariati’s testament which is the first of its kind in Arabic language. It also includes a number of his manuscripts.

The book depicts Shariati’s exalted religious responsibilities, he said, it also includes points of philosophy, mysticism, history, psychology, sociology, religion, and myth, the Iranian official added.

Shariati (1933–1977), born into a religious family, received his doctorate in 1963 from the Sorbonne’s Faculte´ des Lettres et Sciences Humaines, and died in London in 1977. He was widely regarded as the Voltaire of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.