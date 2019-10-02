Iran minister says all neighboring countries should have peaceful environment

Zanganeh says Saudi minister is a ‘friend’

Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh in Moscow on Wednesday called on regional countries to try to secure peace in the region.

Zanganeh told an energy conference in Moscow that all of the countries around the Persian Gulf “should try to stabilize the region and to defend the peace for all in the Persian Gulf region and to secure the Hormuz Strait for the free transport of oil and other commodity transportation to the international market,” cnbc.com reported.

He also said that he has a good rapport with his Saudi Arabian counterpart as tensions have been further roiled by American and Saudi Arabian accusations that Iran attacked oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on Sept. 14—the allegation that Tehran has rejected.

“Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (Saudi Arabia’s new Energy Minister) has been a friend for over 22 years,” Zanganeh said.

“Despite this long-term up and down political relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia we have been friends and I hope to be friends in future, we have no difficulty with him,” he said, adding that the difficulty in Saudi-Iranian relations was not created by the Iranian side.

“We believe that all the Muslim countries, all the neighbor countries, should have a peaceful environment between themselves … Our enemy is another country out of this area,” he said.

Although Iran and Saudi Arabia are both members of OPEC, they are known to disagree over OPEC policy — Saudi Arabia has led cuts to OPEC production but Iran, under US sanctions on its oil industry, did not want to cut output. It is currently exempt from the output cuts agreed by OPEC and a group of non-OPEC producers.

Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for the September attack but Saudi Arabia and the US suggested that Iran had a role in, or was responsible for, the attack on Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq and Khurais oil facility. The attack initially halved Saudi Arabia’s oil production. Iran denied the accusations that it was involved, calling them “meaningless” and “pointless.”

Asked about the attack’s effect on Iran, Zanganeh said “it has no effect on Iran’s production and export, but these issues increase the tension in the region.”

Increased pressure in the form of US sanctions on Iran’s oil and other industries did not work, Zanganeh said.

“We believe that all of the countries around the world believe that unilateralism doesn’t work and their increase of the pressure on Iran cannot be the solution for a stable situation and a peaceful environment in the region and for the world and for the security of supply of oil, gas and LNG.”

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday following weak US manufacturing activity data that put downward pressure on crude’s demand outlook. On Wednesday, benchmark Brent crude was trading at $58.69 whereas West Texas Intermediate was trading at $53.75.