October 02, 2019

October 02, 2019

Former Persepolis, Iran defender Kashani dies aged 75

Former Persepolis, Iran defender Kashani dies aged 75

Sports Desk

Ex-Iranian international and Persepolis defender Ja’far Kashani passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75.

Having started his senior career in 1964 with Shahin, Kashani – a member of the board of directors at Persepolis – joined the Iranian Reds in 1967 and went on to score nine goals in 176 appearances for the club before hanging up his boots in 1975 – in a Tehran derby against the archrival Esteghlal – when he was just 30.

Kashani capped 38 times in the Iranian outfit, lifting the Asian Cup trophy in 1968 and 1972.

 

 

 

   
