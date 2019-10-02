Iraq opens probe into Baghdad’s fatal protests

Protests against unemployment and poor public services in Baghdad entered their second day on Wednesday, with the Iraqi government launching an emergency investigation into the deadly protests that left five dead and more than 700 injured.

In a written statement, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi called for peace, telling citizens that the government had established commissions to work to meet all of the demands of the protesters, dailysabah.com reported.

"We do not distinguish between demonstrators exercising their peaceful constitutional rights and security forces that protect the security of the country and demonstrators. We do distinguish between the victims of demonstrators or security forces and those who intentionally cause death by shouting slogans that threaten public order and public peace," he wrote.

On Tuesday, four people were killed and scores more injured, most of them from tear gas inhalation and some by rubber bullets, in Baghdad.

More than 700 other people were injured in demonstrations that took place on Tuesday, a source told Turkey’s Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

The injured include 40 security personnel, said a statement issued by the government.

According to AP, on Wednesday security forces fired in the air and used tear gas to disperse groups of demonstrators in Baghdad, killing one and wounding six in renewed protests, officials said.

Heavily armed security forces and dozens of riot police blocked all streets leading to a major central square in the Iraqi capital in an attempt to prevent bigger protests, with armored personnel carriers and SUVs standing guard at intersections.

Iraq's Independent High Commission for Human Rights earlier put the Tuesday death toll at two, saying that around 260 people were injured in the protests.

President Barham Salih said on Twitter that the right of peaceful demonstration is guaranteed by the constitution and that Iraqi youth are expecting improvement and employment.

"It is our duty to fulfill these legitimate demands," he said.

Demonstrations erupted in Baghdad against what has been described as government failure to improve the living standards of citizens and to implement its programs, according to eyewitnesses.

Protests took place also in a number of other provinces including Basra, Maysan, Dhi Qar and Al-Diwaniyah.

Other protesters were on the streets over a lack of public services, including rampant power cuts, water shortages and unemployment, particularly among youth.

Riot police cleared central Baghdad at first but the demonstrators regrouped, making their way to a bridge into the high-security Green Zone where government offices and foreign embassies are located.

Security forces then fired a steady volley of live shots which continued even after the crowds had dispersed into adjacent neighborhoods.

A security source inside the Green Zone told AFP that reinforcements had been requested to prevent the protesters from entering the area.

The gathering was the biggest demonstration against the prime minister since he came to power in late October 2018.

The protests over poor services echoed those that engulfed the southern city of Basra last summer.

Graduate students have slammed the government for failing to hire them in a country where a vast majority of the labor force is employed by a bloated public infrastructure.

According to the World Bank, youth unemployment in Iraq is running at around 25 percent, double the national average.

Since 2004, a year after the US-led invasion that ousted dictator Saddam Hussein, almost $450 billion of public funds has vanished into the pockets of shady politicians and businessmen, according to official figures.