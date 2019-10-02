Iranian currency regains 40% of value: CBI chief

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said US attempts to bring the country's economy down, have failed as the value of the national Iranian currency has bounced back by 40 percent.

"The US and its regional allies had launched a full-scale economic, psychological and propaganda war against Iran, with the aim of bringing the country into collapse via economy (last year)," Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page on Wednesday, reported Fars News Agency.

He underlined efforts by the Islamic Republic to thwart the US schemes, and said, "We were able to confront one of the most complicated and most unprecedented sanctions and monetary restrictions and return stability and tranquility to the foreign currency market and other markets."

In relevant remarks last week, Iranian Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri underlined the US failure to attain its goal and push Iran's economy into collapse through sanctions.

Jahangiri made the remarks at a meeting of members of Council of Senior Directors of Maritime Organs.

Congratulating senior directors of the country's maritime organs on the World Maritime Day, Jahangiri appreciated them for their endeavors in times of sanctions.

"We have learnt a lot from the era of Sacred Defense and we should review them now that the US has started economic war against the Iranian nation," Jahangiri said.

Referring to US attempts to bring Iran oil exports down to zero, he said that attempt also failed due to oil sector officials' efforts.

The senior official also hailed Iran's achievements in the maritime transportation, saying that was also achieved despite US targeting of the country’s maritime transportation sector.