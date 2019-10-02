Trump suggested shooting migrants, creating border moat with alligators, snakes, Report

LUIS ANTONIO ROJAS FOR THE NEW YORK TIMES A Customs and Border Protection boat patrolling the Rio Grande separating Laredo, Tex., from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

Donald Trump reportedly suggested shooting migrants in the legs as they crossed the US-Mexico border, in order to slow them down.

The president is said to have pushed for the illegal action during a private meeting, the Independent reported.

He also suggested creating a border moat filled with snakes or alligators, on numerous occasions.

Despite the unorthodox nature of the idea, the president’s aides sought a cost estimate for the moat, according to The New York Times.

Trump hoped the moat would accompany his border wall.

The president also wanted the wall electrified and to have spikes at the top.

In November 2018 Trump publicly suggested that border troops would shoot asylum seekers if they threw rocks at officers.

“I will tell you, anybody throwing stones, rocks, like they did to Mexico and the Mexican military, Mexican police, where they badly hurt police and soldiers of Mexico, we will consider that a firearm,” he said.

The idea, like the others, was abandoned after his staff told him it was illegal.

Trump reportedly grew impatient with senior aides including Kirstjen Nielsen, who would try to reason with him.

The former secretary for Homeland Security discouraged the president from painting the border wall black and explained the White House needed permission from property owners to speed up its construction.

The president reportedly told her to take the land and let the owners sue.

He later asked her to construct the border wall out of cement.

Nielsen replied: “I literally don’t think that’s even possible.”

Several other White House advisors who tried to object to the president’s plans have also resigned or faced dismissal.