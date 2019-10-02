RSS
0650 GMT October 02, 2019

News ID: 259620
Published: 0356 GMT October 02, 2019

Iran expecting $21b revenues from mineral exports

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said that his country has taken the necessary steps to reap more than $21 billion through exporting mineral products by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020).

He added that with levying a 25-percent duty on export of iron ore and raw materials, the value of mineral products in the current year will top $21 billion, reported Fars News Agency.

Although effective steps have been taken in this sector, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is after turning raw materials into more added value and generating more employment opportunities for job-seekers in the country, he said.

Iran exported 23 million tons of iron ore over the past few years, the volume of which hit below eight million tons in the past Iranian year, showing a significant decline in selling mineral raw materials, Rahmani said.

For this purpose, the ministry has focused on strengthening domestic production, preventing the sale of raw minerals and paying due attention to new technology-based companies.

Rahmani put the value of production volume of minerals and mineral industries in the past year at $20 billion.

He revealed the compilation and notification of a mine and mineral roadmap for the first time in the country, adding, “Activation of small-scale mines has been put atop the agenda in the country.”

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
mineral
revenue
 
