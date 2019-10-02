Azerbaijan keen on boosting trade ties with Iran: Envoy

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Tehran Bunyad Huseynov expressed his country’s interest in further expanding commercial and economic ties with Iran, and lauded the significant 74-percent growth in the volume of bilateral trade.

In a meeting with Chairman of Tabriz Chamber of Commerce Yunes Ja’el, the Azeri official pointed to cultural and trade capacities of Iran and Azerbaijan, and expressed hope that such exchange between the two countries would increase even further, reported Fars News Agency.

Noting that the presidents of the two countries have met 12 times in recent years to enhance bilateral relations, the envoy said that both governments have taken effective steps to expand relations, and it is time for the Azeri and Iranian private sector to work together.

Economic cooperation of Iran and Azerbaijan in the private sector should be utilized for the development of relations, Huseynov added.

Ja’el, for his part in the meeting, said that the economic and commercial capacities of East Azerbaijan province is high, calling for cooperation and synergy of the economic activists of the two countries to exercise a successful and effective presence in third markets.

He called for the creation of preferential tariffs and dispatch of economic and trade delegations to carry out joint venture investment projects as effective measures to expand economic cooperation.

The provincial official also called for successful and effective presence and cooperation of the Iranian and Azerbaijani economic activists in third country as well.