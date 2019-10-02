RSS
Published: 0523 GMT October 02, 2019

Will the (a)political Queen step up to rescue the country?

Will the (a)political Queen step up to rescue the country?

The UK Parliament was centre stage to chaotic and toxic moments last week as the lawmakers returned to work.

After the asphyxiating reencounter between the PM and the MPs, wrapping up his “final offer” to the EU in his party conference speech in Manchester, on Wednesday. Boris Johnson said his plan would be a "compromise by the UK", Presstv Reported.

“Today in Brussels we are tabling what I believe are constructive and reasonable proposals, which provide a compromise for both sides", he said.

"And yes this is a compromise by the UK, and I hope very much that our friends understand that and compromise in their turn."

Johnson calls on Tories to ‘get Brexit done’ and he is also to ask the Queen for a three day suspension next week, which is in stark contrast to the earlier five week request that the Supreme Court had ruled unlawful.

What will the Queen do this time?

 

 

   
KeyWords
UK
Parliament
lawmakers
 
