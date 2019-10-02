Trump, RNC announce record $125m ahead of 2020 election

“President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

The third quarter covers the three months of July, August and September, Presstv Reported.

The Trump campaign, his joint fundraising entities and the Republican National Committee ended September with more than $156 million cash on hand, an RNC official told ABC News.

The pro-Trump effort made the headline as the president was facing an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leads the Democratic race with a $25.3 million third quarter haul. The number leaves Independent candidate with over $61.5 million in receipts this year.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren have not yet announced their third-quarter cash hauls.

The money raised by the pro-Trump groups stands way beyond the Democrats’ at more than $308 million in total in 2019.

“We are investing millions on the airwaves and on the ground to hold House Democrats accountable, highlight their obstruction, and take back the House and re-elect President Trump in 2020,” GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.