RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0821 GMT October 03, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259639
Published: 0435 GMT October 03, 2019

Iran says Zionist regime's inhuman acts needs serious confrontation

Iran says Zionist regime's inhuman acts needs serious confrontation

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday that Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the only way to defuse tensions in the region is to seriously confront Zionist regime's destructive, meddlesome and inhuman measures.

He made the remarks in reaction to the anti-Iran statement of German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, urging the country to come to terms with regional realities and cut support to the Zionist regime's crimes in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria and meet the expectations to help establish sustainable peace and stability in the region, IRNA reported.

Reiterating Iran's backing to the oppressed regional nations including Palestine, he said that supporting them is among Iran's human and Islamic commitments.

   
KeyWords
Zionist regime
inhuman acts
serious confrontation
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0840 sec