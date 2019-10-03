Iran says Zionist regime's inhuman acts needs serious confrontation

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday that Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the only way to defuse tensions in the region is to seriously confront Zionist regime's destructive, meddlesome and inhuman measures.

He made the remarks in reaction to the anti-Iran statement of German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, urging the country to come to terms with regional realities and cut support to the Zionist regime's crimes in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria and meet the expectations to help establish sustainable peace and stability in the region, IRNA reported.

Reiterating Iran's backing to the oppressed regional nations including Palestine, he said that supporting them is among Iran's human and Islamic commitments.