Any new war will lead to Israel’s annihilation: IRGC chief cmdr.

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned the Israeli regime against waging a new war, saying any such “mistake” will lead to the occupying entity’s annihilation.

Major General Hossein Salami, who was speaking during a meeting of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei with senior commanders of the IRGC on Wednesday, said the Israeli regime is no longer viewed as a threat thanks to Iran’s enhanced deterrence power, presstv.ir reported.

He also cautioned certain regimes in the region against making any “miscalculation” about Iran’s power.

“The evil regimes of the region also know that if they miscalculate the power of [Iran’s] Establishment and Revolution and [take] any unwise action, they will quickly be trapped on an uncontrollable and irreversible path of destruction,” he said.

The Iranian commander further praised Iran’s “strategy of active resistance” devised by Ayatollah Khamenei, saying it has successfully helped offset the pressure the enemies have been exerting on Iran during their economic war.

The strategy has likewise rendered the enemy’s psychological war and media propaganda campaign ineffective, promoted national unity, disproved enemy’s military power and given credit to Iran’s deterrence power on the global stage, he said.

Earlier on Monday, Salami said Israel was on its path toward collapse because of various weaknesses that are intrinsic to it and external regional forces that seek its annihilation.

He said the Tel Aviv regime has many enemies in the region, which “all want, in fact, its elimination from the political geography and therefore this will happen naturally.”