RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0309 GMT October 03, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259647
Published: 0819 GMT October 03, 2019

Iran unveils armored vehicle, smart robot

Iran unveils armored vehicle, smart robot

Iranian Army unveiled five new domestically-developed achievements on Thursday, including Ruintan bullet-proof armored light vehicle and Heydar 1 smart robot.

Deputy Commander of the Army Brigadier-General Mohammad-Hossein Dadras and Commander of the Ground Forces of the Army Brigadier-General Kiumars Heydari attended the ceremony, IRNA reported.

Ruintan is a state-of-the-art light vehicle resistant to steel core bullets. It has the defense standards of Iran, is surprisingly agile and powerful, and fully protects the passengers. The car can be used in terror fights or battlefields.

Heydar 1 smart robot has six active wheels, can carry loads, turn 360°, and detects obstacles in its path.

Another important achievement of the Army is Farpod drone, a small hand-launched drone used for reconnaissance and rapid reaction. It is equipped with auto-pilot and can take pictures round the clock.

   
KeyWords
smart robot
armored vehicle
Iran
unveils
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0593 sec