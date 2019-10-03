RSS
0309 GMT October 03, 2019

News ID: 259655
Published: 0152 GMT October 03, 2019

Iran, Armenia, Qatar discuss gas cooperation in Moscow

Iran’s Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh conferred on Thursday with Armenian and Qatari officials in Moscow on expansion of cooperation in the gas sector.

Iran’s Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh met and held talks with Suren Papikyan, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures on Thursday, according to IRNA.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed gas and energy cooperation between their countries, saying Tehran and Yerevan have positive relations.  

He also talked with Qatari foreign minister about the latest developments in their bilateral energy cooperation. 

Zanganeh is in Russia to take part at 21st ministerial meeting of the gas exporting countries forum in Moscow on Thursday.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is an intergovernmental organization comprising of 11 of the world's leading natural gas producers made up of Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.  

   
