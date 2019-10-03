Direct flights between Mashhad-Kandahar established

Direct flights connecting Iran’s north eastern city of Mashhad to Afghanistan’s Kandahar were established on Thursday to bring closer the two neighbors.

The flights are operated by the Iranian ATA Airlines, starting from this Thursday, IRNA reported.

Mohammad Bagher Ghasem Zadeh, Managing Director of Airports in Khorasan Razavi Province, said Mashahad-Kandahar flights were established due to high demand and the relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

ATA Airlines will use McDonnell Douglas MD-80 planes to operate the direct flights.