RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0852 GMT October 03, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259658
Published: 0308 GMT October 03, 2019

Direct flights between Mashhad-Kandahar established

Direct flights between Mashhad-Kandahar established

Direct flights connecting Iran’s north eastern city of Mashhad to Afghanistan’s Kandahar were established on Thursday to bring closer the two neighbors.

The flights are operated by the Iranian ATA Airlines, starting from this Thursday, IRNA reported.

Mohammad Bagher Ghasem Zadeh, Managing Director of Airports in Khorasan Razavi Province, said Mashahad-Kandahar flights were established due to high demand and the relations between Iran and Afghanistan. 

ATA Airlines will use McDonnell Douglas MD-80 planes to operate the direct flights. 

   
KeyWords
direct flights
Mashhad
Kandahar
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0572 sec