Caracas says Peru allowing hate crimes against Venezuelans

Maduro also remarked that neighboring countries that are members of the Lima Group are promoting a discrimination policy against Venezuelans as part of a US-orchestrated political campaign to undermine his administration, Presstv Reported.

Maduro's comments come after recent cases of violence against Venezuelan migrants in the streets of Peru became known through social media. Although the Peruvian government dismissed the accusations, Maduro insisted that Peru's government is a promoter of xenophobic crimes against the defenseless population of Venezuelan expatriates in Peru.

Maduro also said those Venezuelans must return home as soon as possible. However the opposition points its finger at Maduro. Many believe that the Venezuelan migration has become an International problem.

Observers say Xenophobia against Venezuelans has also expanded in Ecuador, Brasil, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile along this year. Caracas says those governments are doing nothing to stop it and says they must be punished by International law.