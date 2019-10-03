Trump’s approval highest this year amid impeachment talk

The Hill-HarrisX survey, released Wednesday, showed that the Republican head of state’s popularity among voters has ticked up to 49 percent, the highest recorded by the poll this year.

That is a 2-point increase from 47 percent recorded in the September iteration of the poll but 2 points less than its previous peak of 51 percent in August 2018., Presstv Reported.

Trump’s disapproval rating dropped to 51 percent, which is the lowest mark this year.

The survey was conducted less than a week after House Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump over a whistleblower's complaint about his communications with Ukraine.

Trump stands accused of asking Ukraine’s government to help dig up criminal information about illegal dealings of Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is also the favorite to win the Democratic ticket for the 2020 White House race.

The president and his administration have been accused by the Democrats of blocking investigation into the case.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a memo that lawmakers have repeatedly asked Trump officials for voluntary compliance but the White House has “refused to engage with — or even respond to — the Committees."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff have warned that any attempt by the White House to “stonewall” the impeachment inquiry and “conceal facts” would be considered obstruction of justice.

Trump on Wednesday ripped Democratic lawmakers for engaging in an impeachment inquiry, which he likened to “bulls---.”

Trump made it look like the Ukraine scandal is just about toppling him at the 2020 presidential election, misstating the 232 electoral votes his opponent, Hillary Clinton, got in 2016.

"The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLS---, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306," Trump tweeted. "Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!"