Japan, US, EU working on plastic crisis

Japan plans to lead a new initiative to reduce the amount of marine plastic waste released from cooperating states, with help for the USA and the EU.

From next week, a four-day meeting of the G20 will be discussing the initiative fronted by Japan. With assistance from the United States of America and the European Union, Japan will be proposing a plan to not only responsibly manage the existing waste, but to efficiently reduce the amount of plastics used at home and away, scitecheuropa.eu wrote.

Second only to the US, Japan is one of the world’s biggest producers of plastic waste per capita. Consumers in Japan use around 30 billion plastic shopping bags a year. A study conducted Osaka University of Commerce, Japan, estimated that 3 million plastic shopping bags and 6 million other pieces of plastic reside in Osaka Bay.

The European parliament passed legislation in March 2019 to ban single use plastic in all member states by 2021. Japan and the US did not sign the G7 charter last year which was committed to the reuse, recycling and collection of all plastic products by 2030.

Until 2017, when Beijing banned the imports, Japan would send 1.5 million tons of plastic waste to China every year. Since the ban, Japan has continued to export their plastic waste to other Southeast Asian countries.

The G20 environment ministers meeting in Japan agreed on a framework that calls on countries to reduce the use of single-use plastics. The ministers stated: “Marine litter, especially marine plastic litter and microplastics, is a matter requiring urgent action given its adverse impacts on marine ecosystems, livelihoods, and industries including fisheries, tourism, and shipping, and potentially on human health.”

“Individuals taking action on single-use plastics is one thing,” said Hiroaki Odachi of Greenpeace Japan.

“But if more businesses took real action — ie eliminating and shifting to reusables — instead of distractions such as recyclables and biodegradeables, the impact would be much greater. But the petroleum industry has been lobbying hard against change.”