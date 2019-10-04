Johnson pledged to ask for Brexit delay: UK court

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to send a letter to the EU to delay Brexit, if he could not get a deal with the European Union by October 19, a court in Edinburgh was told, contradicting the premier’s insistence that he would not under any circumstances do so.

The UK PM will send the letter to the EU asking for a delay if no divorce deal is agreed upon by October 19, according to government papers submitted to a Scottish court, the BBC reported.

Talks are continuing for a divorce agreement, but the response to London’s latest proposal to the European Union has not been positive. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said there were big problems with the plan and gave Johnson 10 days to improve it, Bloomberg reported.

Last month, opposition lawmakers and rebels from Johnson's own Conservative Party forced through the "Benn Act," requiring him to delay Britain's departure from the EU if he fails to get an agreement on a withdrawal treaty in the next two weeks, to prevent what they describe as a calamitous no-deal Brexit.

Johnson has promised to abide by that law, which he has called "the surrender act", but also vowed that he would not ask for any delay and that Britain will leave the EU, "do or die", on October 31, failing to explain the apparent contradiction.

His opponents though suspect he will seek some kind of legal escape route or pressure on the EU so that the bloc refuses to agree to an extension request, Reuters reported.

Anti-Brexit campaigners began legal action in Scottish courts on Friday to order him to comply with the Benn Act or have judges write to the EU on his behalf asking for the extension.

The legal challenge also says if Johnson fails to comply, the courts could impose penalties "including fine and imprisonment".

In submissions to the Scottish court, the government said that Johnson accepted that he was obliged to send a letter to the EU, asking for a delay and that if an extension was granted, Britain would also agree to it.

"In the event that neither of the conditions set out ... is satisfied he will send a letter in the form set out in the schedule by no later than 19 [of] October 2019," said the document posted on Twitter by Jo Maugham, a lawyer involved in the case against Johnson.

The current case is taking place just over a week after Johnson was humiliated by a landmark Supreme Court ruling that he had suspended Parliament unlawfully.

A spokesman for Johnson said they would not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.