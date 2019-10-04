Iran beats Canada for first World Cup victory

fivb.com Iran’s Pouria Yali hits a spike during a 3-1 victory over Canada at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball World Cup in Nagano, Japan, on October 4, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iran overcame Canada in four sets to claim first victory at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball World Cup in Japan.

On Friday, having suffered two defeats against Russia and Egypt, a new-face Iran seemed destined for a third consecutive loss at the competition after falling to a 18-25 defeat in the first set.

Igor Kolakovic’s men, however, bounced back to win the next three sets 25-23, 27-25 and 25-19.

Ali-Asghar Mojarrad topped the scoring for Iran with 15 points, followed by Amirhossein Esfandiar who had 14pts to his name.

Sharone Vernon-Evans chipped in 24 points for Canada with Stephen Timothy Maar finishing on 16.

“After two defeats this was a really important victory for us because our confidence was down a little bit,” said Kolakovic after the game.

“After the first set we started to play with our energy and I’m so happy because some players showed their quality, especially players from the bench and the young players who are really the future of Iranian volleyball,” added the Montenegrin.

Skipper Saied Ma’rouf was also full of praise for Iran’s young guns, saying, “Today, our young players were so perfect, and I’m so happy with this victory. I’m so happy that our young players fought for each point. They played point by point and at the end I think they deserved to win.”

The victory lifted Iran to eighth in the 12-team table.

Additionally, Brazil beat Egypt in four sets to sit atop the table with three wins.

Australia – which will face Iran today – stunned Russia 3-2 while Italy also came out victorious against Argentina in five sets.

USA – second in the table – beat Poland 3-1 before Japan wrapped up the day with a straight-sets victory over Tunisia to move up to third place.