0314 GMT October 04, 2019

News ID: 259696
Published: 0300 GMT October 04, 2019

Iran’s envoy: UK payment to Bank Mellat in compensation a legal success

Getty Images

Iran's Ambassador in London Hamid Baeidinejad said on Friday that the UK court ruling requiring the Treasury to pay compensation to Bank Mellat is a major legal success.

Baeidinejad tweeted that the UK government has paid compensation to Bank Mellat based on the verdict issued four months ago, IRNA reported.

The ambassador said that the compensation was paid for the illegal sanctions the UK Treasury imposed on the Iranian bank in 2009.

Britain used a third country to avoid US sanctions as it paid an Iranian bank a settlement in a £1.25 billion damages case, The Times has learnt.

Bank Mellat, in which the Iranian government owns a 17 percent stake, sued the government over British sanctions imposed in 2009 that prevented it from doing business with the UK’s financial sector.

The Supreme Court ruled that the sanctions were illegal and a five-week hearing of the bank’s claim for damages covering its loss of business had been scheduled for June.

Bank Mellat had sought £3.2 billion but this fell to £1.25 billion with interest.

On the eve of the trial the government reached a private settlement. The Treasury said: “Bank Mellat’s claims have been concluded on terms confidential to the parties.”

The payment was made through a third country and entity to evade US sanctions. Washington reimposed sanctions on Bank Mellat in October.

 

 

   
