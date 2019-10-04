'Angry' Inter to tackle Juventus for Serie A supremacy

Antonio Conte warned Inter Milan was angry at the defeat to Barcelona and ready to fight to maintain its Serie A supremacy against his former club Juventus in this weekend's top-of-the-table clash at the San Siro.

Inter, riding high with a perfect run of six wins, plays at home to the defending champion, which is two points behind, on Sunday, AFP reported.

"We are hurting," said Conte after falling to a 2-1 Champions League defeat in the Camp Nou despite Lautaro Martinez's second minute goal.

"There is bitterness and anger at the result. All we can do now is lick our wounds and prepare for Sunday's match, but I saw courage and character."

Conte, 50, knows his rival well, having coached Juventus to the first three of its current run of eight titles, before going on to coach the Italian national team followed by two seasons at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Juventus has been boosted ahead of the 'Derby d'Italia' by a confident 3-0 win over European rival Bayer Leverkusen in the mid-week.

A win would allow Inter to move five points clear of Maurizio Sarri's second-placed champion.

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku remains doubtful, however, after a minor thigh injury ruled him out of the trip to Spain.

Lukaku has scored three goals in his first seven games since moving from Manchester United.

It will be the 200th time both clubs have met in the league with Inter's last win coming three years ago in the San Siro.

Last season Juventus won 1-0 at home with two sides settling for a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in April with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 600th career goal.

Back on top form

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain has hit top form on his return to Turin after loan spells at Chelsea and AC Milan.

The 31-year-old Argentine is helping implement the style of Sarri, who he played under at Chelsea and, during the best season of his career, in Napoli.

Higuain got back on the Champions League goalscoring charts against Bayer Leverkusen, and set up Federico Bernardeschi's second.

"We are only at the beginning of the season, but this will be a game that can have an impact on the competition," said Higuain of Sunday's game.