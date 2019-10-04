Ayatollah Sistani calls on Iraqis to avoid violence amid unrest

International Desk

Iran urges citizens to temporarily avoid traveling to Iraq

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the top Shia cleric of Iraq, on Friday urged security forces and protesters to avoid violence, expressing sorrow over dozens of deaths following days of protests.

“It is sorrowful there have been so many deaths, casualties and destruction” from clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in recent days, Ayatollah Sistani said in a letter read out by his representative Ahmed al-Safi during a sermon in the holy city of Karbala.

"There are attacks on peaceful protesters and security forces which we reject and condemn," he said.

The top cleric also criticized officials and political factions for failing to answer the demands of the people to fight corruption, urging them to heed the demands of the protesters “before it's too late.”

“Lawmakers hold the biggest responsibility for what is happening,” he said.

The crisis required "clear and practical steps" or the protesters will "simply come back even stronger", he said.

The government "must do what it can to improve public services, find work for the unemployed, end clientelism, deal with the corruption issue and send those implicated in it to prison", Sistani added, listing some of the protesters' main grievances.

The death toll from days of violent demonstrations which were first erupted on Tuesday, surged to 46 on Friday, most of them killed in the last 24 hours.

Security forces have fired live ammunition at crowds of mainly young men, and gunmen have fired back. Hundreds of people have been wounded, including members of the security forces as well as demonstrators.

Police and medical sources said the death toll included 18 people killed in the southern city of Nassiriya, 16 in the capital Baghdad, four in the southern city of Amara and four in Baquba as unrest spread to the capital’s north. Other deaths were reported in the southern cities of Hilla and Najaf.

Curfews were imposed in a number of cities. Authorities shut roads into the capital from the north and northeast and were sending reinforcements to Baghdad’s densely-populated east.

In an overnight TV address, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said he understood the frustration of the public and pledged reforms but noted that there was no “magic solution” to Iraq’s problems.

Abdul-Mahdi expressed regret the ongoing protests, saying he is ready to meet with representatives of the protesters to discuss their demands.

He said certain elements have been able to derail the protests from their peaceful path.

Abdul-Mahdi also asked parliament, where his coalition is in majority, to give him support so that he can reshuffle his cabinet to address people's demands.

An influential Iraqi Shia cleric whose political coalition came in first in last year’s national elections said he’s suspending participation in parliament activities until the government introduces a program that serves Iraqi aspirations.

Muqtada al-Sadr asked members of his parliamentary bloc to boycott sessions until the government issues a program acceptable to the people.

Al-Sadr’s Sairoon electoral list won the largest single bloc of seats in parliamentary elections last year. The bloc has 54 seats in the 329-member parliament.

The unrest, fueled by popular rage over poor living standards and corruption, is Iraq’s biggest security challenge since the defeat of the Daesh terror group in 2017.

The unrest comes as millions of pilgrims are preparing to travel to the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala to attend Arba'een marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged all pilgrims from the country to postpone their visit to Iraq until calm is restored.

“Stressing the importance of the great march of Arba’een and the necessity of holding this magnificent congregation, the Foreign Ministry calls on the Iranian faithful ... to postpone their visit to Iraq until calm is restored to the country, and to pay close attention to the warnings of political and security officials,” the statement said.

Iran, it said, is confident the Iraqi government and nation will work with all groups, parties and personalities, especially the top clerics and other religious authorities and political leaders to calm the current tense situation.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is confident that the Iraqi nation and government will not allow the continuation of certain moves that are to the detriment of the Iraqi people and will not let the foreigners take advantage of the situation,” the statement added.

Press TV, Reuters, AP and AFP contributed to this story.