Jurgen Klopp believes Leicester has the potential to finish in the top four under former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester is third in the Premier League after a strong start to season and will overtake Manchester City if it beats league leader Liverpool at Anfield today, Sky Sports News reported.

The Foxes were the last team outside the 'Top Six' to qualify for the Champions League when they won the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season, and Klopp insisted they have a squad capable of breaking back into the top four.

"It looks like that, 100 percent," he said.

"There is no difference to other top six teams apart from maybe the name.

"You can see that it is built from the back. The goalie is still there, there is no doubt about him.

"The defense looks really solid in each position, midfield creative and hardworking, offensively very creative and very straight forward as well. That is how you build a team."

Rodgers enjoyed three-and-a-bit seasons at Liverpool before he was sacked in October 2015, with Klopp arriving as his replacement at Anfield.

"He is doing really well, I am not surprised about that. I knew when I came here that he was not the reason that things didn't work out.

"Since then he did an incredible job at Celtic and now at Leicester. A lot of the players were there before him but he's made some really good signings.

"When you watch Leicester games it is exciting, fresh and [they] defend well, play football and counter-attacks are threatening.

"The reception I think will be good from our supporters. But still, it is not a friendly game. We are there to perform as well and hopefully we can do that."