Murray heartened by progress despite quarterfinal loss

Andy Murray said that his comeback from career-saving hip surgery was progressing better than expected despite going down fighting in the China Open quarterfinals on Friday.

According to AFP, The 32-year-old Briton lost 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) to top seed Dominic Thiem in Beijing, but said, "I think this (week) was maybe the best in terms of how I played since I came back.

"It was great for me, I played three matches in four days, which is quite a lot.

"Actually I felt better than I expected today, as well," said the former number one, who had a major operation in January and only returned to singles tennis in August.

Asked by AFP if he was further ahead than he expected to be in his comeback, he replied, "Yeah, maybe.

"I'm getting there, this week is better than last week, I hope next week is better than this week," the three-time Grand Slam champion said.

"That's how I have to try to keep going to see where my limit is, I don't think I'm at that limit now.

"I think I can keep improving. That's what this week has shown me."

Murray had the Beijing crowd behind him against the Austrian Thiem, ranked fifth in the world to his opponent's 503rd.

He will go straight to the Shanghai Masters, where he will face a tougher field, and conceded that he was not yet at the stage of being able to challenge the top players.

"I think I need a few more weeks of kind of playing matches like this, two, three, four matches in a week, trying to play consistently well in all of those matches to say I'm playing top-20 tennis or something like that,” he said.