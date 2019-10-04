Robert De Niro sued by ex-aide for ‘bullying and discrimination’

Robert De Niro’s former assistant has sued the actor for $12 million, accusing him of “years of gender discrimination and harassment.”

Graham Chase Robinson claimed the ‘Raging Bull’ star was verbally abusive and subjected her to unwanted physical contact and sexually-charged comments, BBC reported.

In response, his lawyer said the allegations were “beyond absurd.”

The case comes weeks after De Niro sued Robinson, accusing her of misusing funds and bingeing on Netflix at work.

Her legal documents, which were published by US media on Thursday, said he “concocted false allegations” designed to prevent her from taking action and to destroy her career and reputation.

She started working as the star’s executive assistant in 2008 and said he referred to her as his “assistant” despite two subsequent promotions.

‘Abusive and intimidating’

He communicated with her in a “hostile, abusive and intimidating” way, she claims, including making “vulgar, inappropriate and gendered comments” towards her.

He paid her less than a man, and asked her to do “stereotypically female” tasks like hanging up his clothes and vacuuming his apartment, she said.

De Niro’s lawyer told US media: “The allegations made by Graham Chase Robinson against Robert De Niro are beyond absurd.”