Winners of Iran’s 7th Khorshid Film Festival announced

Art & Culture Desk

Winners of the 7th Khorshid [independent] Film Festival were announced in the closing ceremony of the event in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

The ceremony was held at the Iranian Artists Forum on Thursday night, IRNA wrote.

In an address to the ceremony, Mehdi Yarmohammadi, the secretary of the seventh edition of the festival, said the event has supported experimental cinema and attempts to present this type of film production as a mainstream cinema to the global movie industry.

Commenting on the identity of the festival, he noted that experimentalism in film production is defined in terms of the importance of independence and independent cinema.

The documentary titled ‘‏From the Shadow of Emigration,’ by Reza Sourati, was selected as the top work in the festival’s ‘Respect for Humanity, Nature and the World’ section, winning the event’s statuette as well as its cash prize.

In the ‘Workshop’ section, two performance arts titled ‘Breach of Trust in Building My House, City, Country and the World,’ directed by Amir Kenarinejad and ‘Pruning,’ by Mohammad Hassani, received the festival’s diploma of honor as well as cash prizes.

In the ‘Video Art’ section, ‘The Color is Black,’ by Nahid Qorbani was selected as the top work, earning the festival’s statuette, diploma of honor and cash prize.

The section’s second best work was ‘Barfi’ (meaning ‘snowy’), produced by Saeid Rezaei.

Films titled ‘330cc of Memories,’ by Elham Maroufi, ‘Aleppo, the Silence of the War,’ by Amir Osanlou, and ‘Tin Boat’ by Mohammad Azalipour were, respectively, the winners of the ‘Urban Regeneration’ section.

The winners were awarded diplomas of honor as well as cash prizes.

In the ‘Independent and Experimental Films’ section, flicks named ‘Not Being,’ by Pouya Razi, ‘Howling,’ by Parsa Bozorgani, and ‘Happy,’ by Ahmadreza Mousavi were the winners.

The special jury prize was awarded to the film ‘S,’ directed by Hamed Aslani.

The movie, ‘This Side, Other Side,’ directed by Lida Fazli was selected as the top flick in the festival’s ‘Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema (NETPAC)’ section.

The seventh edition of the festival was held during September 30-October 3.

Held annually in Tehran, the independent and international film festival is regarded as a special event for independent experimental cinema in Iran.

The subject of the festival is free, with a focus on “respect for human beings and the world”.