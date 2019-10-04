Belarus, Iran eyeing boost in trade

The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) and Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) intend to advance cooperation, announced BUCE Press Secretary Roman Yaniv.

BUCE managing director Aleksandr Osmolovsky held a meeting with IME head Shahin Cheraghi to talk on ways of cooperation, BelTA reported.

According to Cheraghi, Belarus-Iran trade has considerable growth potential.

He believes that exchange trade will help reduce commercial risks and help Belarusian and Iranian economic entities search for partners.

“Iran produces a range of goods which enjoy a stable demand in Belarus. They include products of ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy, textiles, nuts and dried fruits. In turn, Belarusian enterprises could use the exchanges to export lumber products, wood panels and products of the petrochemical industry to Iran. The commodity exchange will be a digital bridge for flows of goods between Belarus and Iran,” Cheraghi said.

Osmolovsky proposed to compile a list of Belarusian and Iranian goods which will be convenient for trade via the exchanges and plan future activities based on this list.

He stressed the necessity to raise awareness of Iranian businessmen of advantages of exchange trade and expressed hope that the IME and the BUCE would cooperate in this area.

“We are ready to take part in any business events the IME organizes to tell representatives of the Iranian business circles about the instruments and services we can offer. We are open to a dialogue and count on your support,” Osmolovsky said.