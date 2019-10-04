Over half of Iran’s urban population have access to sewage treatment: Official

Access to sewage treatment in Iran has increased to cover more than half of the urban population, around 30 million people, said a senior official from the Ministry of Energy.

Shahin Pakrouh said that people in 330 cities, around 51 percent of the total urban population in Iran, had access to sewage treatment facilities by March 2019, Press TV reported.

Pakrouh said access to the utility was below 10 percent when the Islamic Revolution took place in 1979.

He said more than 200 sewage treatment plants are currently active across Iran, up from over two dozen that existed four decades ago, adding that more than 11 million cubic meters of wastewater is being recycled in those facilities each day.

The expansion of Iran’s waste treatment infrastructure comes as the country plans to build similar facilities for more than 100 small towns and villages.

Officials said recently that the scheme has made a good deal of progress two years after it was launched thanks to a €195-million loan from the Islamic Development Bank.

Pakrouh said Iran is also making great strides providing clean water to villages, saying over 81 percent of the country’s rural population has access to piped water.

He said the number of villages that still received water through tankers is around 6,000, saying the number would decline by a third until March next year when some 1.2 million people in rural areas will be provided with clean water.

The official said piped water has reached almost all urban homes across Iran with an access rate of 99.6 percent reported in March 2019.

He said Iran would need nine billion cubic meters of clean water to supply to a population of 85 million people by March 2022, when a current national development plan is concluded.