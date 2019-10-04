China Open: Thiem ousts Murray

In a high-quality encounter, former world no.1 Andy Murray put up a grueling fight against Thiem in the opener, but despite his efforts, the Brit was broken twice to hand over the set 6-2, Presstv Reported.

The top-seeded Austrian appeared to be in command after breaking Murray again at the start of the 2nd set, but Murray broke back and sent the game into a tie-break. Thiem regrouped and won five successive points to claim the match after an hour and 55 minutes.

Thiem will now face Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals on Saturday.