RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0827 GMT October 04, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259720
Published: 0534 GMT October 04, 2019

China Open: Thiem ousts Murray

China Open: Thiem ousts Murray

Dominic Thiem of Austria has defeated Andy Murray in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing.

In a high-quality encounter, former world no.1 Andy Murray put up a grueling fight against Thiem in the opener, but despite his efforts, the Brit was broken twice to hand over the set 6-2, Presstv Reported.

The top-seeded Austrian appeared to be in command after breaking Murray again at the start of the 2nd set, but Murray broke back and sent the game into a tie-break. Thiem regrouped and won five successive points to claim the match after an hour and 55 minutes.

Thiem will now face Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals on Saturday.

 

 

   
KeyWords
China
Murray
Austria
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0580 sec