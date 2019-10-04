Scotland Court: Johnson to seek Brexit delay if no-deal looms

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will seek an extension from the EU if he fails to secure a Brexit deal by October 19, court documents reveal.

Contrary to his long maintained ‘do or die’ mantra on the Brexit accord, the legal memo submitted on Friday states that Mr. Johnson will abide by the terms of the so-called Benn Act and send a letter asking for more time from European officials, Presstv Reported.

Mr. Johnson submitted a response to the Court of Session in Scotland on legal action taken against him that he would have to comply with the law to ask for an extension, the court stated on Friday.

This is while Mr. Johnson has been adamant in public that he would rather “be dead in a ditch” than ask the EU for yet another Brexit delay.

The Benn Act, which was passed by Parliament last month, requires the Government to ask for a Brexit extension until January 31 if an agreement is not reached with the EU by October 19.

Also last month, Mr. Johnson was humiliated in the Supreme Court as judges ruled unanimously his prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.

Political opponents remain weary, however, that the Prime Minister may break his vow, or the Government has other plans, to scurry around the law.

The Scottish Court, meanwhile, is currently moving to empower a court official (nobile officium) to sign the extension letter if the Prime Minister refuses to do so.