Spain says it will respond with strength to new US tariffs

Spanish goat cheese is seen on sale at the Anton Martin market in Madrid, Spain, March 7, 2016. (REUTERS/PAUL HANNA)

Spain has summoned the US ambassador in Madrid to express its complete rejection of any new US tariffs on European Union goods and will press for strong countermeasures if they are confirmed, the acting government said.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled this week that some subsidies EU states paid to Airbus were illegal, giving the United States the right to respond with tariffs on EU goods, euronews.com wrote.

Washington announced plans for new tariffs. Madrid said it was willing to be an intermediary in talks between the EU and the United States but if negotiations failed, it would call for the reactivation of tariffs from a 2004 WTO dispute won by the EU — which Spain says are worth more than four billion euros.

"If the US government rejects this offer of dialogue on the part of Spain and the European Union, the Spanish government will react immediately with strength and clarity to defend the interests of our citizens and companies," the government said.

The US ambassador to Spain could not be immediately reached for comment.

Spain estimates the new tariffs, which Washington said it would impose on products including cheese, will affect about one billion euros of exports a year.

"It makes no sense that a conflict over the financing and construction of civilian airplanes degenerates into a broad commercial war against the agricultural sector that is neither good for European or US citizens," it said in a statement.

If the tariffs are confirmed, Spain said it would ask the European Commission to apply various measures to mitigate the impact on its agricultural sector.