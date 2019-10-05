RSS
0114 GMT October 05, 2019

News ID: 259733
Published: 0848 GMT October 05, 2019

How to lose weight safely and keep it off according to health expert

How to lose weight safely and keep it off according to health expert
bhf.org.uk

There are several diet plans which aim for you to lose a certain amount of weight, by a certain time.

But attempting to lose weight fast isn’t always the best option, according to experts at the Mayo Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical center based in Rochester, Minnesota.

Dr. Andrew Jagim, director of sports medicine research at Mayo Clinic Health System, told Daily Star Online: “Often people like to look for a quick fix and seek strategies that deliver rapid results.”

But it doesn’t mean they will actually burn fat, and it is more likely to be the “result of acute water loss”.

Jagim continued: “But long term, the key to successful weight loss story is sustainability; therefore, rapid weight-loss fixes are often not the best solution as they often require very low-calorie diets, extended periods of fasting, restricting certain food groups or `detox’ strategies, all of which can be difficult to maintain long-term or even dangerous.”

In order for a diet to be successful it has to lead to a reduction in daily calorie consumption.

However, Jagim said the chosen diet has to fit in with a person’s lifestyle in order for them to be able to stick to it.

He explained: “For example, intermittent fasting can work for people as it creates simple rules for people to follow: Don’t eat outside of 12:00-8:00 PM window (just one of several ways to go about this) which can help someone reduce the likelihood of overeating throughout the day.”

But this diet won’t work for everyone, so some people might choose the ketogenic diet, which he explained will allow someone to “eat freely throughout the day but reduce food items that contain carbohydrates”.

The best way to lose weight is to find a diet which “fits in with a person’s lifestyle, is sustainable, and reduces daily calorie intake”.

But Jagim suggests healthy eating should be about eating a well-balanced diet.

This means it should allow for proper portion size, include all the food groups and minimal processed foods.

 

   
