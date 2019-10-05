RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0114 GMT October 05, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259735
Published: 1003 GMT October 05, 2019

South Korean seniors main income earners for poorest households: Data

South Korean seniors main income earners for poorest households: Data
This file photo shows seniors working for public work programs picking up garbage and tending a sidewalk in Sejong City. (YONHAP)

Seniors are the chief breadwinners for South Korea's poorest households, with such family units generally having less than one member holding a steady job, data showed Saturday.

According to the data from Statistics Korea, the average age of the chief breadwinners for households making up the bottom 20 percent of the income tier stood at 63.8 years between 2003 and 2019, Yonhap reported.

Asia's fourth-largest economy became an aged society — one in which 14 percent of the population is over 65 — in 2017, and is expected to become a super-aged society with 20 percent of the country over 65 around 2026.

The latest statistics also showed that there were 0.78 people in the lowest earning households with a job this year vis-a-vis 2.1 for the most well off families.

 

   
KeyWords
South Korea
seniors
poor
income
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0595 sec