RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0113 GMT October 05, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259738
Published: 1112 GMT October 05, 2019

First-ever diamond found trapped inside another diamond

First-ever diamond found trapped inside another diamond
ALROSA

A very unusual pair of diamonds has been unearthed in Siberia, where Alrosa, a leading diamond-mining company partially owned by the Russian government, claimed to have found the first-ever diamond trapped inside another diamond.

The so-called “Matryoshka” diamond, so nicknamed for the famed Russian nesting dolls, is small at just 0.62 carats and 4.8 x 4.9 x 2.8 mm, Forbes reported.

The internal diamond is inside a closed cavity where it can move freely. That void in the bigger diamond has a volume of just six cubic millimeters and the tiny “nested” crystal has an estimated weight of just 0.02 carats and dimensions of 1.9 x 2.1 x 0.6 mm.

The unusual double diamond was discovered while being sorted from other diamonds at the Siberia hub of Yakutsk.

ALROSA

Scientists working for Alrosa hypothesize that the internal diamond formed first and was then enclosed by the larger crystal later in the formation process.

“As far as we know, there were no such diamonds in the history of global diamond mining yet,” said Alrosa’s Oleg Kovalchuk.

“This is really a unique creation of nature, especially since nature does not like emptiness. Usually, some minerals are replaced by others without cavity formation."

There’s no information yet on what the Matryoshka diamond pair might be worth.

Alrosa is the same company that recently revealed a 14.8-carat pink diamond valued at over $60 million.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
diamond
Alrosa
Matryoshka
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0643 sec