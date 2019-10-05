RSS
News ID: 259739
Published: 1258 GMT October 05, 2019

Trump to block immigrants unable to pay for health care

Trump to block immigrants unable to pay for health care
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

The US will block the entry of immigrants without health insurance or the ability to pay for medical bills, President Donald Trump revealed.

Consular officers will only be allowed to issue visas to prospective immigrants who can prove they "will not impose a substantial burden" on the US health care system, according to a proclamation authored by Trump, AFP reported.

"Lawful immigrants are about three times more likely than United States citizens to lack health insurance," Trump said in the proclamation.

"Immigrants who enter this country should not further saddle our health care system, and subsequently American taxpayers, with higher costs."

The measure will go into effect on November 3.

Trump made cracking down on immigration a key part of his 2016 presidential campaign platform.

He has pushed wide-ranging immigration law reforms, while tasking authorities with carrying out mass deportations of people in the US illegally.

Last week Washington also announced plans to dramatically lower its ceiling on a decades-old refugee resettlement program by 40 percent.

 

 

 

 

 

   
IranDaily
 
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
