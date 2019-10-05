Vatican to shine light on Amazon's indigenous communities

Pope Francis will gather Catholic bishops at the Vatican today to champion the isolated and poverty-hit indigenous communities of the Amazon, whose way of life is under threat.

The eyes of the world have recently been on the world's largest rainforest, which is vital for the planet but is suffering from its worst outbreak of fires in years, due in part to an acceleration in deforestation, AFP reported.

The working document for the ‘synod’, which mainly brings together bishops from nine Pan-Amazonian countries, denounces in scathing terms social injustices and crimes, including murders, as well as suggesting a Church action plan.

The run-up to the three-week synod, or assembly, saw some 260 events held in the Amazon region involving 80,000 people, in a bid to give the local populations a voice in the document.

It comes just as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a climate-change sceptic, told to the United Nations that the world's media were lying about the Amazon, and attacked indigenous leaders as tools of foreign governments.

"Listen to the cry of 'Mother Earth', assaulted and seriously wounded by the economic model of predatory and ecocidal development... which kills and plunders, destroys and devastates, expels and discards," the 80-page document says.

In his 2015 encyclical on ecology and climate change ‘Laudato Si’, Francis denounced the destruction of the Amazonian rainforest in the name of "enormous international economic interests."

Last year the world's first Latin American pope visited Puerto Maldonado, a village in southeastern Peru surrounded by the Amazon jungle, to meet thousands of indigenous Peruvians, Brazilians and Bolivians.

There he slammed in particular ‘illegal mining’ of gold and the "slave labor or sexual abuse" it created.

That trip was the first step toward this synod, which opens today with a mass in St. Peter's Square.

Francis champions what he terms "integral ecology" — or the inextricable link between humans and nature.

"To the aboriginal communities we owe their thousands of years of care and cultivation of the Amazon," the working document reads.

It also reflects the pope's desire to protect the world's poor, vulnerable and downtrodden, and his criticism of a socioeconomic model that discards them as ‘waste.’