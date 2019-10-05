Ancient Christian church in Iran under restoration

Iran repaired Qara Kelisa (meaning black church) known as the first church built in the world after the martyrdom of Saint Thaddeus over his tomb. It is located about 20 kilometers from the town of Chaldoran in the northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan.

Qara Kelisa, also known as the Saint Thaddeus Church, in Chaldoran City, northwestern Iran is one of the oldest and most notable surviving Christian monuments of Iran that carries great significance for the country's Armenian Orthodox community, IRNA wrote.

Armenians hold that the church is the world's first church and was constructed in 68 CE by one of the apostles of Jesus, Saint Thaddeus, who traveled to Armenia, then part of the Persian Empire, to preach the teachings of Christ.

The church is composed of two parts: A black structure, the original building of the church from which it takes its name, and a white structure, the main church, which was added to the original building's western wing in 1810 CE.

An ancient chapel two kilometers northwest of the church is said to have been the place where the first Christian woman, Sandokh, was martyred. The chapel is believed to be as old as Qara Kelisa.

The structure was inscribed along with two other monastic ensembles of the Armenian Christian faith, namely, St. Stepanos and the Chapel of Dzordzor.

According to the director of the Iranian Churches’ World Heritage Site Shirley Audian, the restoration of "St. Thaddeus Church" is carried out taking into account the views of technical experts in accordance with UNESCO standards and no action is taken arbitrarily without acceptance of experts.

"The stones used in the restoration work are similar in quality and color to the original ones, but according to experts, two percent of the church stones are white," Audian said.

Holding the annual Armenian religious ceremony, known as ‘Badarak’ at Qara Kelisa is considered to be the symbol of freedom for religious minorities in exercising their rituals in Iran.

Qara Kelisa hosted the 65th annual religious ceremony of Armenians, known as ‘Badarak’, attending by pilgrims from various countries, during July 27-29.

There are 400 churches across Iran such as Saint Thaddeus Cathedral, Qara Kelisa, St. Stepanous Church and St. Mary’s Church.

Iran boasts hundreds of churches, of which 172 have been registered on the National Heritage List and one on the UNESCO World Heritage List.