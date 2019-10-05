Four important heart symptoms nobody should ignore

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported heart diseases as the leading cause of death, for both male and female in the US. Each year about 735,000 individuals suffer a heart attack in the country. Most heart issues do not always come with warning bells or obvious signs.

Sometimes, you might experience certain subtle signs that warn you of heart disease. Continue reading to find out a few important symptoms that you should never try to ignore, ibtimes.com wrote.

1. Chest Pain and Discomfort: In most cases, chest pain or discomfort is the most common sign of heart danger. You might feel pain, tightness or pressure in your chest if you have a blocked artery during a heart attack. Some people have also reported a burning sensation.

2. Throat or Jaw pain: Just a throat or jaw pain might just indicate a muscular issue or a sinus problem. But when it is accompanied by chest discomfort or pain, it could be a sign of a heart issue. So it is advised to seek medical help if you experience pain or pressure in your chest that spreads up into your jaw or throat. You might be having a heart attack.

3. Sweating suddenly without a reason: If you seem to be experiencing a sudden cold sweat for no reason, it could possibly indicate a heart attack. To be precise, if that happens along with other symptoms like chest pain or discomfort, seek medical help immediately.

4. Difficulty in breathing: Shortness of breath or experiencing labored breathing (particularly when you aren’t doing any activity) could be a sign of abnormal heart function, possibly a heart attack or heart failure. Since your breathing and your heart’s function of pumping blood are closely associated, you can experience shortness of breath when your heart is unable to pump blood. Women have reported unusual fatigue accompanying this symptom.

Other signs to watch out for include lack of energy, feeling unsteady (lightheadedness or dizziness), upset stomach, lower limb swelling, reduced exercise tolerance, persistent cough, erratic heartbeat, and an overall feeling of being unwell.