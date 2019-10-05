Ecuador unions call off anti-austerity protests over mass arrests

Ecuador’s transport unions on Friday called off protests against the scrapping of fuel subsidies by President Lenin Moreno after two days of unrest that halted transport nationwide and resulted in almost 370 arrests.

Despite the transport unions’ announcement, other social movements vowed to stay in the streets, as many bus and taxi services halted service from the highland capital, Quito, to the coastal city of Guayaquil, on Thursday and Friday, while demonstrators blocked roads and clashed with police, Reuters reported.

President Moreno set oil producer Ecuador on a centrist path after years of leftist rule under Rafael Correa, and is now implementing a belt-tightening fiscal package to conform with a $4.2 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

But his elimination of the decades-old fuel subsidies has incensed many Ecuadoreans and brought violent protests back to a nation with a history of political volatility.

Security forces used tear gas to prevent hundreds of protesters from reaching the white-walled presidential palace in the city’s colonial center.

At a news conference on Friday evening, the transport unions’ spokesman Abel Gomez said they had expressed their disagreement and handed a list of demands to the government. “Therefore today, for our side, our measures end,” he said.

But leaders for indigenous groups, students and other unions, which had joined the protests, told reporters in Quito earlier on Friday that they would continue and called for a nationwide strike on October 9.

Moreno’s popularity has sunk to below 30% compared with above 70% after his 2017 election, but his political position appears firm, given support from the business elite, military loyalty, and the lack of a strong opposition.

Moreno, a 66-year-old who uses a wheelchair after a 1998 shooting during a robbery left him paraplegic, has declared a 60-day state of emergency across Ecuador.

By Friday evening, 368 people had been arrested, mainly in Quito and Guayaquil, the Interior Ministry said.

The government has also been laying off some state workers. It wants to reduce the fiscal deficit from an estimated $3.6 billion this year to under $1 billion in 2020.

Ecuador also plans to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2020 to pump more oil and raise revenue.