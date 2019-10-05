RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0606 GMT October 05, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259755
Published: 0216 GMT October 05, 2019

Iranian short ‘Trap’ to compete in renowned Czech filmfest

Iranian short ‘Trap’ to compete in renowned Czech filmfest

Anti-war Iranian short film ‘Trap’, directed by Shirin Ekhlasi, has made it to the competition program of one of the oldest film festivals in the world; the Czech Republic's Brno 16 International Short Film Festival.

Ekhlasi’s debut ‘Trap’ will enjoy its first international screening at the 60th edition of Brno 16 International Short Film Festival, Mehr News Agency reported.

The anti-war film is about a young girl who sells necklaces to soldiers as souvenirs. There are secrets hidden in her jewelry – secrets of the point and depth of war that spares no one – neither the soldiers and the guerrilla forces, nor the civilians.

Brno 16, has been operating without interruption since 1960, making it the oldest festival of its kind in the Czech Republic. This international short film festival also includes exhibitions, discussions and workshops.

“Sixteen” refers to the 16mm film format, which is rarely used now, but was the format of most of the films screened at the festival in the past.

The festival broadened its range from amateur cinematography in the 60s through student cinematography to independent professional cinematography, although it stayed focused on short films (mostly feature but also some animated ones) from all over the world, according to the event’s website.

The 60th edition of the festival will be held on 9-12 October.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iranian short ‘Trap’
renowned Czech filmfest
Brno 16 International Short Film Festival
Iran Daily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0418 sec